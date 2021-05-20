Friends of Iolani Palace to mark 55 years with weeklong virtual hoolaulea

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Friends of Iolani Palace is celebrating its 55th anniversary with a week-long virtual hoolaulea from June 6 to 12.

The festivities include an online auction, virtual film screening and discussion surrounding the Palace restoration, and a virtual concert.

The online auction on June 6 features artwork by Hawaii’s premier Native Hawaiian artisans, an exclusive dining experience that echoes King Kalakaua’s trip around the world, and much more.

Throughout the week there will be events highlighting the Palace restoration, including a special discussion and a virtual screening of the documentary film, Iolani Palace: Hawaii’s Past Today.

As for the virtual concert, Hawaii entertainers Robert Cazimero, Amy Hanaialii, Kuana Torres Kahele, Natalie Ai Kamauu, Marlene Sai, and the Royal Hawaiian Band come together to perform songs by and about the alii. The concert was filmed in different rooms inside the Palace.

“The Friends of Iolani Palace has an incredible kuleana to protect and maintain Iolani Palace, and to share the stories of the people who lived, served, and visited this special place,” said Paula Akana, executive director of The Friends of Iolani Palace.

For more information about the hoolaulea, or to purchase tickets to the virtual concert, click here.