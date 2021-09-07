Friends of Haʻikū Stairs seek preservation of ‘fabulous Windward treasure’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A rally was held in front of Honolulu Hale on Tuesday, Sept. 7, in an effort to save Haʻikū Stairs.
A plan to dismantle the hiking trail — commonly known as Stairway to Heaven — is set to go before the full City Council on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Those in favor of dismantling it said the surrounding community has been plagued for decades by trespassing, theft and violence.
Supporters of the trail, however, call the stairs a priceless treasure that must not be destroyed. They proposed managed access that would not cost taxpayers anything.
“Startup costs will be covered by the vendor and day-to -ay running will be covered by fees hikers would have to pay to climb the stairs. The stairs are a fabulous Windward treasure, it got great history, great cultural things about the stairs and the environment and the valley.Vernon Ansdell, Friends of Haʻikū Stairs president