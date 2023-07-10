HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii surfer Mikala Jones passed away while surfing at a remote secret wave off the Mentawais Saturday evening Hawaii Standard Time — Sunday morning Indonesia time.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

He was 44 years old.

His longtime friends shared stories and memories about the humble surfer, who was a man of few words, but always smiling.

Friends said Jones was surfing with some friends off the Mentawai islands on Sunday morning.

According to a friend on the boat, Jones had a deep cut on his leg. They put a tourniquet on him and raced him to land

The nearest hospital was more than 45 minutes away by boat and by land. Jones did not survive.

He barely talked, and when he spoke it was meaningful, he had the best soul and heart. He didn’t care about shots in the magazine, or the contests, he was a true soul surfer and went on gnarly missions.” Jason Magallanes, a friend of Mikala Jones

Friends said Jones loved going to secret spots in Indo, trying to find the perfect barrel and shoot the perfect shot.

Surf photographer and friend, Mike Latronic said “he was an innovator with a GoPro camera he would take pics and video of himself back before everyone else did it.”

Latronic said, “I don’t think he disclosed where he was or blow any big secret spots – he was that kind of guy, gentleman surfer.”

His friends said he died doing what he loved.

“There’s not a lot you can control when you’re getting rag dolled and somersaulting under the whitewash,” Latronic said. “The waves he liked to surf were powerful, intense and explosive so his board must have got caught under his leg and the impact and you know something like that but it’s just really unfortunate.”

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Jones leaves behind a wife and three children.