Friends at Honolulu Zoo will get to enjoy pumpkin treats

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Residents aren’t the only ones who get to enjoy Aloun Farms’ Annual Pumpkin Festival.

Animals at the Honolulu Zoo get to celebrate it too.

We had more than 60,000 visitors come to our Pumpkin Patch in October,” says Aloun Farms General Manager Alec Sou, “This donation makes perfect sense. Why waste locally grown and delicious pumpkins, when the Honolulu Zoo is seeing a rise in their feed costs”

Over 3,600 pounds of pumpkins have been donated as treats for animals at the zoo this year. As part of their enrichment program, the zookeepers will offer the pumpkins to elephants, tortoise, monkeys, and birds. This tradition has been going for seven years strong and we hope to continue this great partnership with Honolulu Zoo as Mother Nature permits.

The 8th annual Pumpkin Harvest for the Honolulu Zoo will be at November 7, at 9 a.m.