Friend says landlord was afraid tenant would burn down house

We hear more from the woman who stayed with Diamond Head landlord Lois Cain the day tragedy struck. Janice Morrow says Cain was afraid of her tenant Jerry Hanel and also feared he would burn down the house. Morrow shares what Cain would tell her about her relationship with Hanel.

“She would relay like how he would be aggressive with her, they’d have these horrible fights and I’d beg her, Lois I don’t want it to get dangerous, just get him out, get him out,” said Morrow.

Morrow says she encouraged Cain to evict Hanel while Cain was on the mainland.

“She was afraid he would burn down the house and kill everybody so she wanted to be there during the eviction process I guess she felt like she could prevent what happened,” she said.

Morrow says she called just about every agency in the state to report elder abuse. She tells us she went to the Waikiki police station and begged with officers.

“I said she’s going to die, she’s going to die. She could get hurt, she could fall, he could trap her in there and do something to her, she has no way out, which is exactly what happened,” she said. “They thought I was exaggerating, they went they basically said nope everything is fine, and she has to do the normal eviction process.”

Officers did a welfare check and came back. The state’s Adult Protective Services was called and they had HPD perform a wellness check on the landlord, the agency received no follow-up reports regarding the landlord after that.

Jonathan Burge, Hanel’s attorney, tells us when he spoke to Cain in December it was about getting Hanel to move out. She never mentioned anything about being abused.

“Jerry didn’t have outward signs that he was going to harm himself or others because that’s how you involuntarily commit someone,” said Burge. “That’s probably why when they went out and checked in Lois’ situation they couldn’t do anything because the criteria are not there.”

Morrow says more could have been done. The state says the landlord was not found to be a vulnerable adult under current laws.

Hawaii state law defines a vulnerable adult as a person who is 18 years or older with a mental, developmental or physical impairment who is also unable to: 1) communicate or make responsible decisions to manage his or her own care or resources; 2) carry out or arrange for essential activities of daily living; or 3) protect oneself from abuse.