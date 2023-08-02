HONOLULU (KHON2) — The excitement of high school football season is upon us, starting in just over a week in Hawaii. However, two teams in Oahu, Kailua and Kalaheo face the unique challenge of playing without a home stadium for the foreseeable future.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

At present, the lights at Alex Kane Stadium, the usual venue for both teams, are out of service.

The Department of Education cites electrical problems, which have been ongoing since graduation in May.

Tania Guerrero, a Kailua High School graduate and relative of a Kailua player, reminisced about the adjustments that had to be made during graduation.

“At that time, I know that graduation timing had to be adjusted so that during graduation, they had to send out new notices to adjust that time as well,” Guerrero said.

The electrical issues mean both teams won’t have any home games this season, except for one afternoon where Kailua hosts Kaimuki.

“I feel really bad for the seniors that won’t have the opportunity to play their last, their games on their home fields. In fact, our homecoming will be at Castle this year,” Guerrero added.

The problems, however, extend beyond the electrical issues. The DOE reports that the bases of the light poles are beginning to erode and will need to be replaced. The solution is a hefty $7.5 million project, which has been approved for funding by the state legislature.

Sen. Chris Lee (D-Kailua, Waimanalo, Hawaii Kai) acknowledges the difficulties the stadium has faced. “In this case, in particular, the field at Kailua High School has had a lot of issues over the years. Part of it is with some erosion going on, which is causing problems with some of the stands and bleachers, the field itself has had issues, and then of course, the lights. So depending on how things work out, we hope to be able to address as much as possible in the next couple of years,” Lee said.

For the short term, the DOE says its facilities team is working diligently to get the stadium lights up and running so that Kailua and Kalaheo can host night home games.

Despite this promise, Guerrero remains skeptical. “Knowing that there is funding but it’s a little disheartening. I mean, this isn’t something that just popped up last week. It’s been months already,” she said.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

We reached out to Kailua High School’s Athletic Department for comment, but the staff deferred to the Department of Education.