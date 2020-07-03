Friday holiday schedule: What’s open and closed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The official government holiday for Independence Day is Friday.

That means TheBus will be operating on a holiday schedule.

On-street parking will be free, except for metered stalls on Kalakaua Ave. along Kapiolani Park. Parking will be restricted for the entire 3-day weekend.

Traffic lanes will not be coned.

Hanauma Bay, the Blaisdell Box Office and all satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.

Friday’s Farmer Markets will be open, but on Saturday they will be closed.