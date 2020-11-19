Fresh Express recalls Caesar Supreme salad kits after sample tests positive for E. Coli

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fresh Express is recalling a limited number of cases of expired 10.5-ounce Fresh Express Kit Caesar Supreme. The salad kits have a use-by date of Nov. 8 and may be contaminated with Escherichia coli (E. Coli) bacteria.

The bags have the product code S296 labeled on them, says the company. Fresh express says that the recall is being executed out of an abundance of caution in the unlikely event that the product, which is now eight days past the use-by date, is still in stores or in homes.

According to the company, the recalled product was distributed primarily in Western and Southwestern U.S. states, including Hawaii.

No illnesses have been reported so far in association with the recall. The recall was prompted after one of the expired products yielded a positive result for E. coli in a random sample test. E. coli can cause diarrhea, severe stomach cramps and vomiting. Most people recover within a week, but some illnesses can last longer and can be more severe.