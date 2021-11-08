French Legion of Honor medal presented to 6 WW II Nisei veterans of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Six Nisei veterans of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team were honored with the French Legion of Honor medal at the National Cemetery of the Pacific on Monday, Nov. 8.

They received the Insignia of Chevalier dans I’Ordre National de la Legion d’honneur, which is the country’s highest decoration for their courageous and heroic acts in France during World War II.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Those who were honored are:

Hajime Miyamoto

Seichi Oshiro

Takashi Shirakata

Minoru Tamashiro

Kankichi Albert Nakama

Hideo Nakayama

Family members accepted the award on their behalf.

The Consul General of France in San Francisco Frédéric Jung, and Honorary Consul of France in Hawaii Guillaume Maman were at the ceremony.

“Through the years France has been very very gracious in awarding our veterans these kinds of honors,” said Karl Okemura, 442nd Veterans Club president. “They remember to this day what the 442nd Nisei did in France during WWII.”

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

The French Legion of Honor medal was first created by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802 as a general military and civil order of merit.