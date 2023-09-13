Bonjour, fashionistas and foodies! If you’ve ever dreamed of sipping fine wine in the picturesque vineyards of Bordeaux or strutting your stuff on the glamorous streets of Paris, we have some fantastic news for you. While jetting off to France may not be on your immediate agenda, the 2023 French Fashion, Food, and Wine Event in Honolulu, Hawaii, promises to bring a taste of the French art de vivre to your doorstep. Set to take place on September 29th, 2023, at Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana, this event will immerse you in the world of French cuisine, wine, and high fashion. Kelly went to Umi by Vikram Garg to talk to Vikram and Lieu, from Bloomingdale’s, to learn all about it!

As you step into the world of the 2023 French Fashion, Food, and Wine Event, prepare to be enchanted by a range of exciting experiences:

French Culinary Delights: Hawaii’s finest French restaurants and French-trained chefs will showcase their culinary expertise, allowing you to savor authentic French delicacies that will transport your taste buds to the heart of France. Chef Vikram will be cooking up a delicious French spread!

Wine Tasting: Immerse yourself in the world of French wine as you taste and learn about wines from various regions in France. Whether you’re a seasoned oenophile or a wine novice, there’s something for everyone to discover.

Fashion Extravaganza: The evening will feature a formal runway fashion show, highlighting the creations of popular French designers. Get ready to witness the latest trends and glamorous couture that graces the runways of Paris.

Shopping Spree: Take advantage of your complimentary $25 store gift card to explore the French-themed shopping extravaganza at Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana. Discover your favorite French items and bring a touch of Parisian elegance to your wardrobe or home.

Exciting Games and Prizes: Engage in the Silent Auction, Wine Pull, and the French Passport game for a chance to win fabulous prizes, adding an element of fun and excitement to the evening.

Mark your calendars for September 29th, 2023, and get ready to savor the flavors of France, indulge in exquisite wines, and witness the magic of French fashion in Hawaii!

Individual Ticket (AFH Member): $135.00

Individual Ticket (Non-AFH Member): $150.00

Visit www.afhawaii.org for tickets!