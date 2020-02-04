Freeway service patrol expands coverage on H1 west

Live Now
by: web staff

The Department of Transportation is expanding its Freeway Service Patrol (FSP). Starting today, the emergency tow program will now service the H-1 freeway westbound all the way to Makakilo Drive. The extended route adds an additional four miles of coverage, that starts from Ainakoa Avenue in Waialae. FSP provides free emergency roadside assistance to drivers weekdays from 5am to 7pm.

