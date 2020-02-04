The Department of Transportation is expanding its Freeway Service Patrol (FSP). Starting today, the emergency tow program will now service the H-1 freeway westbound all the way to Makakilo Drive. The extended route adds an additional four miles of coverage, that starts from Ainakoa Avenue in Waialae. FSP provides free emergency roadside assistance to drivers weekdays from 5am to 7pm.
- Army veteran, border patrol deputy among Trump’s guests for State of the Union
- Pohaku, Hawaiian monk seal, treated for toxoplasmosis
- Freeway service patrol expands coverage on H1 west
- Andria Tupola running for Honolulu City Council
- Augie T to cut his own pay if elected to City Council