HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Labor and Industrial Relations said that they will be having a three-day long workshop to help job seekers in the local labor market.

According to DLIR, these will be live interactive sessions so those who are looking for a job can learn from labor market experts, peers hacks, insights and tips to find the right job for them.

“Today’s labor market has given workers more choice as the unemployment rate is relatively low with high employer demand,” said Maricar Pilotin-Freitas, Workforce Development Administrator.

Pilotin-Freitas continued, “This Great Resignation period of job shuffling in Hawaiʻi offers an historic opportunity for individuals to obtain better, more satisfying jobs and careers and the H.U.B. “knowledge-to-action” workshops were developed to facilitate these opportunities.”

Sessions are from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and are as follows:

Tuesday, Aug. 23: Finding You – Digital Literacy, Connecting to Resources, Assessing You

Wednesday, Aug. 24: Finding the Right Job for You – Researching & Aligning Yourself to a Job-Career-Organization

Thursday, Aug. 25: Getting the Job – Applications, Resumes & Interviewing

You can register here and visit their website for more information.