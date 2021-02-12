Free virtual conference available for caretakers of Alzheimer’s disease patients

HONOLULU (KHON) — More than 29,000 people in Hawaii are living with Alzheimer’s disease. About 65,000 friends and family members are providing care, according to the Hawaii chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is hosting a free, virtual educational conference from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25.

Top medical, dementia and legal experts will be available to offer tips for caregivers to help improve the quality of life for loved ones and themselves.

Experts will also give tips on healthy living and ways to stay safe during the pandemic.

“During the pandemic, everything’s changed. You know, we have a public health crisis that we’re living through right now for people with Alzheimer’s disease and caregivers. And it’s called loneliness and isolation,” said Charles Fuschillo, President and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

“And that’s been the biggest change. So the most important thing for a caregiver when they’re caring for somebody is trying to keep them on a normal schedule every single day. And at best, try to keep them active. And then what’s critically important is that the caregiver takes the time out for themselves. You know, caregiver burnout, the emotional and physical stress is overwhelming during this pandemic. So we want to ensure that the caregivers take care of themselves.”

To register and find out more information, go to www.alzfdn.org/tour.

Those who are unable to participate in the virtual conference or have immediate questions about Alzheimer’s disease can connect with licensed social workers seven days a week through AFA’s National Toll-Free Helpline by calling 866-232-8484 or web chatting at www.alzfdn.org and clicking the blue and white chat icon in the right-hand corner of the page.

The web chat feature is available in more than 90 languages.