Free virtual ‘Condorama VII’ webinar showcases experts in condominium law

HONOLULU (KHON2) – “Condorama VII” is a free webinar on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Real Estate Commission in collaboration with the Community Associations Institute Hawaii Chapter chose four speakers to feature.

The speakers are known for their expertise in the Hawaii condominium law especially in condominium association construction contracts, conducting annual meetings, insurance for condominium contractors, and association reserves.

To register, log onto www.caihawaii.org.



For more information, call the Real Estate Branch at 808-586-2644.