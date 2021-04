MILILANI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Free veggie seed packets were given away at the Mililani Farmers Market on Sunday, April 11.

Bayer Hawaii and the Hawaii Farm Bureau had seeds for home gardners to use including broccoli, onion, tomato and bell peppers.

Some starter pots were also given away.

Seed give away, Mililani, Hawaii, Sunday, April 11, 2021 (Courtesy: Bayer Hawaii)

The Mililani Farmers Market is at Mililani High School Sundays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.