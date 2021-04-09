Free veggie seed packets available at Mililani Famers Market on Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If the pandemic got you into gardening, like so many others, Bayer Hawaii has something for you. The company has partnered with the Hawaii Farm Bureau to give away 1,000 free veggie seed packets at the Mililani Farmers Market at Mililani High School on Sunday.

Among the seed packets available will be broccoli, onion, tomato and bell pepper. Starter pots are also being given away, while supplies last.