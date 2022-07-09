HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Ukulele Festival Hawaii will be having a free ukulele workshop to join from anywhere around the world.

Roy Sakuma will be hosting and teaching his song “Ukulele Concerto.” Other teachers will be showing you how to play songs like “Hawaii Aloha,” “The Hukilau Song” and even some pop songs.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The event will be held on YouTube live from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 10.

Participants will be able to learn basics like chords and melodies.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

To join the event, visit the YouTube live link.