Community members at the Hawaii Parent Leadership Training Institute. (Courtesy: Hawaii Children’s Action Network)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Children’s Action Network said it is offering opportunities for residents to learn how they can make positive changes in their communities.

Through the Hawaii Parent Leadership Training Institute, participants identify issues that impact children and complete hands-on community projects.

The organization said PLTI helps participants become strong community leaders by developing skills like leadership, communication and advocacy skills.

“By increasing civic engagement, we can improve outcomes for Hawaii’s children and communities.” Mele Andrade, HCAN’s Director of Family Engagement and Training

Applications are being accepted online to participate in Hawaii-CAN’s free 20-week program.