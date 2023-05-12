Teen Opio Pool Movie Night at the Y in Hawaii. (YMCA of Honolulu)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Teens across O‘ahu are invited by the YMCA to enjoy social, sports, and community service events with a free summer membership.

The Teen Summer Memberships will support hundreds on the island of O‘ahu between the ages of thirteen to eighteen sponsored by the David C. Ai Charitable Trust.

This will be the third summer the trust is sponsoring teens this summer to provide a safe place for teens to not only get healthy and fit but to make new friends.

The free membership will be excepted from May 30 until Aug. 5 where teens will have full access to the YMCA of Honolulu’s six facilities.

The facilities at these locations have gyms, pickleball/basketball courts, heated pools, fitness centers, and in-person and virtual live-stream and on-demand exercise classes.

Teens can access the virtual live stream and on-demand access via any device and have options to choose from 1,500 classes and activities for all ages, abilities, and interests.

The YMCA said this ‘Ōpio Summer Membership will allow teens to connect with caring adults and have a pathway to part-time jobs at any location.

To register for the free ‘Ōpio Summer Membership, teens must attend a one-hour tour to activate the membership. Click here to register.

Other summer programs offered at the YMCA:

Preschool & Early Learning Centers

Summer Day Camp

Before & After Summer School Care

After City and County Summer Fun – Summer Plus Care

Teen Junior Leader Summer Program: Completed Grades 7 – 11

Camp Erdman Overnight Summer Camps & Family Weekend Getaways

Group & Private Swim Lessons (For Ages 6 Months to 99+ years old)

Click here to learn more about summer activities at the YMCA.