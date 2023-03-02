HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Venus and Jupiter Conjunction on Wednesday, March 1, caused quite a stir, with dozens of curious viewers calling in to see what it was.

Many were glued to the night sky, mesmerized by the two bright lights that seemed to be blinking toward the western sky.

UH Associate Astronomer Roy Gal explained it was the annual Venus, Jupiter Conjunction.

“It’s not aliens. It’s not a spy balloon. It’s just those planets,” Gal said.

Astronomer and owner of Stargazers of Hawaii, Nick Bradley, snapped some shots from his balcony.

“That was really cool. Venus and Jupiter came right next to each other,” he said. “I’ve been watching it [the] last few days. They were far apart; and every day, it gets closer and closer. And, now, they switched places cause they’re orbiting the Sun”

Thursday evening, March 2, Bradley was busy hosting his monthly free stargazing event at the Royal Hawaiian Center.

“This is my passion, just learning about the universe and sharing it with the public. People are so curious about space, and I love to be able to share that with them,” Bradley said.

The main event and star of the show, being featured in his seven-foot telescope, is the Moon.

The photo snapped through the lense captured the largest and brightest object in our night sky.

The dozens who showed up were not disappointed.

Sakura Pappalardo, age 7, and her family who live in Honolulu came by to get a better look at the Moon.

“It looked big and with lots of holes,” she said.

“I could see all the craters in the Moon,” said Michael Smith, who had stopped by with his family visiting from Australia.

“It is very exciting,” he said.

“It’s pretty spectacular,” said Nathan Smith, Michael’s father.

“My favorite thing about telescope is probably how breathtaking the resolution of everything was. It’s very detailed. You look up at the Moon; you sort of take it for granted. Oh, it’s just a rock up there; but when you look at it through the telescope, there’s so much more on the surface than you actually think about,” added Smith.

Bradley pointed out that Venus and Jupiter are still visible, shining brightly, though a little further apart then they were last night.

If you’re interested in learning more about the night sky, he visits the Royal Hawaiian Center once a month. It’s free to the public.