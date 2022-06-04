HONOLULU (KHON2) — In efforts to humanely control the growing pet population on Maui, there will be a program to provide free spay and neuter clinics in Hana.

Maui Human Society partnered with Greater Good Charities Good Fix to provide free clinics from June 9 through June 12.

The program will allow more than 500 owned pets — dogs and cats — and free-roaming cats to be spayed or neutered. Hana community members can bring any of these animals to Hana High and Elementary School Gymnasium for free same-day surgery.

MHS said that dogs must be on a leash and pet cats must be in carriers. Free-roaming cats must be in traps which can be reserved ahead of time.

To book an appointment and for more information visit the Maui Humane Society website.