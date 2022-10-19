HONOLULU (KHON) – While the Aloha spirit is alive and well, Hawaii is not immune to crime.
In the event you find yourself in a scary situation, it’s good to know how to protect yourself against an attacker.
It’s the goal behind a free “anti-kidnapping workshop” offered at the Relson Gracie Jiu Jitsu Team HK Academy on October 23rd.
What: Anti-Kidnapping Workshop
Where: Relson Gracie Jiu-jitsu Team HK Academy, 1712 South King Street, 2nd floor
When: October 23, 2022 (1-hour class, offered at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m.)