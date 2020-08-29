Free-roaming cat massacres nine endangered Hawaiian seabirds

LĪHUʻE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A single, free-roaming cat kills nine seabird chicks on Kaua’i demonstrating the consequences these predators can have on endangered native Hawaiian wildlife.

Over the course of three days in a remote area of the Hono o Na Pali Natural Area Reserve, one cat killed at least nine endangered Hawaiian Petrel (‘u‘au) chicks, according to the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR). A team working in the area found the partially eaten baby birds outside their burrows. The chicks were just over a month old.





Photo Courtesy: Kaua‘i Endangered Seabird Recovery Project

“Without active management, cat kills used to be widespread and commonplace in our mountain seabird colonies, but we have seen a huge drop in these incidents in managed colonies in recent years thanks to the hard work and dedication of predator control teams and land managers. However, as this incident clearly shows, just one cat getting into a colony can result in the deaths of a large number of these vulnerable birds in a very short time.” Dr. André Raine, Project Coordinator of the Kaua‘i Endangered Seabird Recovery Project

Hawaiian Petrels are one of three endangered native Hawaiian seabirds found on Kaua‘i. Hono o Na Pali Natural Area Reserve acts as an important area for this species to thrive.

In recent years, DLNR says the birds have been threatened by predators like cats as well as power line collisions, light attraction, and loss of breeding habitat.

“Everyone needs to step up and do their part to deal with the issue of feral cats on the landscape. Cats have no place roaming freely on the island. They need to be indoors, where they are safe and well cared for, which will protect both the cats and Hawaiian wildlife.” Sheri S. Mann, Kaua‘i Branch Manager for the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife

DLNR says the impact of cats on native species will be the subject matter of a symposium at this year’s Hawaii Conservation Conference, which will be held as a virtual conference next week from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3.

