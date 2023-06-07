HONOLULU (KHON2) — A dozen Hawaiʻi high school students interested in marine mammal science are getting a hands-on lesson Summer 2023.

The students from Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and Maui are taking part in the “Summer Marine Mammal Intensive Learning Experience Program.”

It’s a fully funded, 10-day excursion at Coconut Island. It is run by two graduate students from UH Mānoa’s Institute of Marine Biology.

“SMMILE provides a free opportunity for underrepresented high school students to learn about marine mammal science, marine protected areas and conservation,” said a representative from University of Hawaiʻi.”

UH said that priority was given to Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander high school students to improve their representation rates in STEM and the field of marine mammalogy.

The program includes:

Participants gain basic knowledge of marine mammals, with a focus on Hawaiʻi’s marine mammals; applicable skills for studying marine mammals in the field and in human-care facilities; opportunities to network with undergraduate and graduate students, experts and organizations that participate in science-based conservation, and to learn to appreciate the diversity of Hawaiʻi’s marine mammals.

The SMMILE program focuses on topics including: acoustics/hearing, unmanned aerial vehicles, tagging, population studies, photo ID, stranding/response and conservation/management.

The program facilitates hands-on learning opportunities through guest lectures, hands-on training, field trips and workshops throughout the week.

Participants are staying overnight on the island in the Lanai Suites for the duration of the program.

SMMILE is funded by the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, the Marine Mammal Commission, an Inclusion, Dive rsity, Access and Success grant from the UH Mānoa Student Equity Excellence and Diversity Office, and The Next Swell.

The program has also received funding through a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Bay Watershed Education and Training grant for the next two years (2024 and 2025).

Hawaiian Airlines also donated flight miles for the neighboring island high school students to travel to Oʻahu.

Students participate in the University of Hawaiʻi Summer Marine Mammal Intensive Learning Experience Program in 2022 on Coconut Island, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/University of Hawaiʻi)

Hawaiʻi high schools that have students participating in SMMILE include: Kamehameha Schools Kapālama, Pearl City High School, Moanalua High School, Kealakehe High School, King Kekaulike High School, Molokaʻi High School, Kapaʻa High School, Waiʻanae High School, James B. Castle High School and Waipahu High School.

The entire program is free for students thanks to funding from NOAA and donated flight miles from Hawaiian Airlines.