HONOLULU (KHON2) – Jan. 19 is observed as National Popcorn Day and Hawaii movie theatres are participating with a sweet deal.

Whether you like your popcorn with extra butter, parmesan seasoning or nori on top, today is a great day to grab a bag and eat this yummy snack.

Consolidated Theatres is offering free same-day refills on any small, medium, or large popcorn purchase.

What better snack to grab while at the movies than popcorn and a large soda. Consolidated Theatres said all day long across all of their locations you can take part in this deal.

Unfortunately, concession combos are not included in this current offer. To see the list of Consolidated Theatres locations, click here.

Consolidated theatres have been around Hawaii for more than 100 years. They started out in 1917 and have since expanded to Oahu and Maui.

To purchase tickets or browse the movies they are showing right now head to their website and choose the theatre closest to you.