Free pet microchips handed out at Pause for Paws event

A new Honolulu law mandates that all owned cats and dogs on Oahu be microchipped, something the Hawaiian Humane Society is helping pet owners get done. Free microchips, which help identify lost pets, were handed out today at Campbell High School at the Pause for Paws event. The Humane Society teamed up with Campbell High School and Windward Community College’s veterinary program to make it happen.

Cheyenne Inovejas: “It’s free for the first 100 people and for me, I would like to know as much information about my dog or if someone stole him. I would like to know specifically where he’s at and all the information.”

Microchips are about the size of a grain of rice and injected in between the animals’ shoulder blades. The new law goes into effect in July.