An undated photo of shelter dog Agnus on Kauai in Lihue, Hawaii. (Photo/Kauai Humane Society)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re looking for a new best friend the Kauai Humane Society started a free animal adoption event on Friday, Sept. 15.

Through Sunday, Sept. 17 fees for all animals will be waived in honor of National Best Friends Animal Society adoption weekend.

Those interested can make an appointment to see an animal or fill out an application online. Walk-ins will be welcomed based on staff availability.

An undated photo of shelter dog Agnus on Kauai in Lihue, Hawaii. (Photo/Kauai Humane Society) An undated photo of shelter cat Uno on Kauai. (Photo/Kauai Humane Society) An undated photo of shelter dog Lazlo on Kauai. (Photo/Kauai Humane Society)

Email customerservice@kauaihumane.org for appointments or click here to head on over to the organization’s website.