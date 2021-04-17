Free paper shredding day held at Ka Makani Ali’i

File – Shred-It trucks prepare for the free community shred day at Ka Makana Ali’i, Kapolei, Hawaii, April 17, 2021. (Ka Makana Ali’i photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Information professionals from Shred-it conducted a shredding party on Saturday, April 17, at Ka Makani Ali’i in Kapolei to destroy loads of unwanted paper for free.

The event was held in the parking lot between Moani Island Bistro and Pet Smart.

Any documents with a name, address and account numbers can be easily used to assume a person’s identity.

Shred days allow the public to securely destroy paper documents and keep confidential papers out of reach from fraudsters.

Every piece of shredded paper is sent to be recycled at the end of the day.

Each ton of recycled paper saves up to 17 trees, 380 gallons of oil, three cubic yards of landfill space, 4,000 kilowatts of energy and 7,000 gallons of power, according to Ka Makana Ali’i personnel.