HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s a free play online that honors Queen Kaʻahumanu available on on Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5.

“The Conversion of Ka’ahumanu” can be viewed at The Kumu Kahua website..

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The play written by Victoria Nalani Kneubuhl follows the journey of Queen Kaʻahumanu who was not interested at first in the missionaries teaching.

She was more interested in their clothing at the start.

The historical drama follows how she was converted eventually after overthrowing the kapu system.

This play is a recording of the first live performances that happened after performances were postponed due to the pandemic.

Kumu Kahua Theatre has a free virtual class that runs on Sundays on Zoom starting June 5 through July 10.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

The Stages program is for playwrights, actors, directors to broaden their knowledge about the industry.

To sign up go to the theater’s website and look for the classes link.