Free mental health service aims to reach those living in rural Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii at Manoa is reminding the public of its free health service tool that’s still available for neighbor island residents.

Hawaiʻi UTelehealth is an online platform that allows people to talk to a licensed professional about worries, stress, anxiety, substance use or other concerns. The service aims to reach those living in rural areas who might experience financial and transportation barriers to access services.

Hawaiʻi UTelehealth is staffed with a licensed mental health counselor, psychiatrist, psychologist, nurse practitioner and physician, with services available until August 31, 2023. Call (808) 375-2745 to set up your first appointment. Translators are available upon request.



“These are trying times for everyone. It’s nice to have a number to call to get help,” said Kelley Withy, executive director of JABSOM’s Pacific Basin Area Health Education Center.



Additional resources

For those struggling to afford internet services, the Emergency Broadband Benefit is a relief program to help bridge connectivity. The program will provide a discount of up to $50 per month towards broadband services. Low income households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.

