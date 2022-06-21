HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you would like free legal advice, the Hawaii State Bar Association Young Lawyers Division is offering their services to the community in honor of Law Week from Monday June 20 to Sunday June 26.
Weekdays between Monday June 20 to Sunday June 26 from 6 to 7 p.m. you can call the Hawaii State Bar Association (808) 537-1868 to speak to a volunteer lawyer. After June 26, you can call that number on Wednesdays from 6 to 7 p.m. to get general advice and referrals to organizations that may be able to assist you.
Ask-a-Lawyer on KHON2 Wake Up 2day:
- Monday, June 20, 2022, at 7:15 a.m. – Probate and Estate Planning
- Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 8:10 a.m. – Traffic Court
- Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 7:15 a.m. – Landlord/Tenant
- Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 7:15 a.m. – Family Law
- Friday, June 24, 2022, at 7:15 a.m. – Small Business
There will be Ask-a-Lawyer booths at various places on Oahu, Kauai, Maui and on Hawaii Island:
- Kaka’ako Farmer’s Market in Oahu – Saturday, June 25, 2022, 8:00 a.m. to 12 noon
- Pearlridge Farmer’s Market in Oahu – Saturday, June 25, 2022, 8 a.m. to 12 noon
- KTA Hilo on Hawai’i Island – Sunday, June 26, 2022, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- KTA Kona on Hawai’i Island – Saturday, June 25, 2022, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Grove Farm Market in Lihue, Kaua’i – Saturday, June 25, 2022, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Sunday Market at Kahului Shopping Center in Maui – Sunday, June 26, 2022, 4-8 p.m.
Law Week has been celebrated since 1961 when Congress passed a joint resolution recognizing Law Day U.S.A.