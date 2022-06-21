HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you would like free legal advice, the Hawaii State Bar Association Young Lawyers Division is offering their services to the community in honor of Law Week from Monday June 20 to Sunday June 26.

Weekdays between Monday June 20 to Sunday June 26 from 6 to 7 p.m. you can call the Hawaii State Bar Association (808) 537-1868 to speak to a volunteer lawyer. After June 26, you can call that number on Wednesdays from 6 to 7 p.m. to get general advice and referrals to organizations that may be able to assist you.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Ask-a-Lawyer on KHON2 Wake Up 2day:

Monday, June 20, 2022, at 7:15 a.m. – Probate and Estate Planning

Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 8:10 a.m. – Traffic Court

Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 7:15 a.m. – Landlord/Tenant

Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 7:15 a.m. – Family Law

Friday, June 24, 2022, at 7:15 a.m. – Small Business

There will be Ask-a-Lawyer booths at various places on Oahu, Kauai, Maui and on Hawaii Island:

Kaka’ako Farmer’s Market in Oahu – Saturday, June 25, 2022, 8:00 a.m. to 12 noon

Pearlridge Farmer’s Market in Oahu – Saturday, June 25, 2022, 8 a.m. to 12 noon

KTA Hilo on Hawai’i Island – Sunday, June 26, 2022, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

KTA Kona on Hawai’i Island – Saturday, June 25, 2022, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Grove Farm Market in Lihue, Kaua’i – Saturday, June 25, 2022, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sunday Market at Kahului Shopping Center in Maui – Sunday, June 26, 2022, 4-8 p.m.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

Law Week has been celebrated since 1961 when Congress passed a joint resolution recognizing Law Day U.S.A.