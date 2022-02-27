HONOLULU (KHON2) — People who take a class on learn how to use a computer at the University of Hawaii Community Colleges may get a free refurbished laptop while supplies last.

The classes start in March at Hawai’i Community College, Kapi’olani Community College, Kaua’i Community College and Windward Community College for adults with little or no computer experience.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

To register for digital readiness courses, call (808) 235-7334.

Those who finish the class will get a one year subscription to NorthStar’s online courses.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

People who take a class on learn how to use a computer at the University of Hawaii Community Colleges may get a free refurbished laptop while supplies last.

People who take a class on learn how to use a computer at the University of Hawaii Community Colleges may get a free refurbished laptop while supplies last.

Laptops being refurbished at Hawaiian Hope, Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2022 (Courtesy: University of Hawaii)

Laptops being refurbished at Hawaiian Hope, Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2022 (Courtesy: University of Hawaii)

The digital readiness program started in May 2021 in partnership with the Workforce Development Council and the Hawaiʻi State Public Library System.