Free Lanai Shopping Shuttle to Maui back on the road after COVID-19 hiatus

Maui Economic Opportunity resumed its free Lanai Shopping Shuttle to Lahaina on Tuesday, May 11. (Courtesy: Maui Economic Opportunity)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The free Lanai Shopping Shuttle to Maui resumed this week after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shopping shuttle can only carry 10 passengers. The next trip on Tuesday, May 18, is booked.

Here’s how it works: Maui Economic Opportunity’s (MEO) buses pick up residents, mostly kupuna, from their homes and take them to Manele Harbor to board the Expeditions ferry to Lahaina. The buses meet them at Lahaina Small Boat Harbor and take them shopping on the west side before heading back to the harbor for the return trip.

The buses visit the following Lahaina businesses: Outlets of Maui; the Lahaina Gateway, which includes Foodland Farms, Ross Stores and Ace Hardware; the Lahaina Cannery Mall, which includes Safeway and Longs Drugs; Tamura’s Fine Wine & Liquors and Island Grocery Depot.

When the service started three years ago, buses ran from Lahaina Harbor to stores in Kahului, including Costco, three times a week. However, the pandemic shut it down in April 2020.

The Lanai Shopping Shuttle would take most of the day, but hours had to be shortened since the last ferry currently leaves at 1 p.m. daily.

Travelers are allowed to bring a rolling cooler or cart, however, they cannot go off on their own or request to return on a different ferry.

For more information on the shuttle, contact the MEO Lanai office at (808) 565-6665. MEO also operates shuttles to and from remote areas to town on Lanai and Molokai and East Maui to Central Maui. Contact MEO Transportation at (808) 877-7651 for more information.