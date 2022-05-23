HONOLULU (KHON2) — Krispy Kreme is celebrating the Class of 2022 with a dozen free doughnuts on Wednesday, May 25, for their perseverance throughout the pandemic.

Any senior — high school or college — who wears Class of 2022 swag (shirts, jackets, graduation cap and gown) can get a “Senior Day Dozen” at participating shops while supplies last.

“With the return of graduation ceremonies and a sense of ‘normal,’ it would be easy to forget how much of these seniors’ high school or college years were turned upside down by COVID‑19,” Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in the announcement. “We didn’t forget, so we’re celebrating their perseverance and accomplishments!”

The Senior Day Dozen features eight Original Glazed doughnuts and four custom 2022 doughnuts:

Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut

Original Glazed, White Iced “0” Doughnut

Cake Batter Filled Doughnut

Strawberry Iced Kreme™ Filled Doughnut

Krispy Kreme is also bringing back their limited-edition specialty Graduate Dozen for celebrations on May 23-24 and May 26-29. They’re made up of four customer “2022” doughnuts along with fan favorites.

The Graduate Dozen will be available to purchase via drive-thru, in-shop, or by ordering online. It will not be available on May 25 while Krispy Kreme serves up free Senior Day Dozens.

Click here to learn more about Krispy Kreme’s senior week promotions. The Maui location is on the list of participating shops.