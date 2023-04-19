HONOLULU (KHON2) — Beaches across Oahu will soon fill up with keiki who will learn ocean safety from some of the best lifeguards in the world.

The City and County of Honolulu’s Ocean Safety Division is offering kids who are 11 to 17 years old the opportunity to learn life-saving techniques and general ocean safety awareness through their Junior Lifeguard Program.

“We’ve talked with many other lifeguarding organizations around the state, and on the

continent, and have crafted a program that touches upon many of the same aspects that similar

programs across the U.S. teach. Our program is unique, of course, to some of the more popular

beach parks around our island and we look forward to the positive energy, and to see our

lifeguards share their knowledge and experience with future generations of waterwomen and

watermen,” said Honolulu Ocean Safety Chief John Titchen.

The one-week programs will be held at Mākaha, Nanakuli, ‘Ehukai, Kailua, Ala Moana and Waimānalo Beach Parks.

The program hosted more than 300 keiki last year and expect to expand that number this year with an additional location on the Leeward Coast.

Participants will become familiar with the tools and techniques that lifeguards use on Hawaii’s beaches every day.

Parents and guardians can sign up their kids for the free program, on a first-come basis, beginning May 1 at 8 a.m.

Detailed information can be found on Ocean Safety’s website.