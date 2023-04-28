HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you are looking for something for your children to do this summer because they may just be annoying you, or you just need an alternative to the Summer Fun program, you may not look any further than the Junior Lifeguard Program here on Oahu being put on by the Honolulu Ocean Safety.

So, to find out more about this program that takes place this summer, KHON2 News met with Honolulu Ocean Safety Chief John Titchen.

Registration kicks off on Monday, but the program goes through multiple weeks throughout this summer.

KHON2 News asked what can people expect throughout the program.

“We are really excited. This is the second year that we are doing this program,” said Titchen.

“We are already finding ways to grow it. We got great help from a few of our partners. What people can expect is that our online sign-up will be live at 8am Monday morning and we have 6 one-week sessions all around the island. It is a skills-based orientation to ocean safety. Keiki are going to get real-world experience and knowledge from our lifeguards and an introduction to saving lives, saving their own life in near shore waters. So, we are really excited to bring this program back. Its six different sessions all around Oahu, five days from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and I think the value is that we transfer the skills that we use on the beach every day to keep people safe into those in the community that can then pass it on.”

With the number of kids that go through this program, with last year being a little over 300, how many of those kids actually turn into lifeguards?

“We know that about a quarter of the junior lifeguards end up looking at lifeguarding as at least a first job, sometimes a career,” said Titchen. “In our own workforce, about a quarter of our workforce have been junior lifeguards.”

Well, do you mind giving us a sneak peek at some of the challenges or programs within this program maybe?

“Yeah, we are real excited,” said Titchen.

“We have Water Safety Officer Toni Watanuki here. She has been a lifeguard with us for a little more than a year. She was a junior lifeguard and what is going to do is give you an orientation of the rescue board in the water, and so that is one of the tests that we give our keiki during the week and they learn how to use the rescue board to basically bring someone in.”

Registration opens this upcoming Monday, May 1 starting at 8 a.m.

Keep in mind that space is limited.

It’s going to be a six-week program, one week at six different locations across Oahu.

For all the information and to get that sign-in before it’s too late, click here.