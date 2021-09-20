Free job training for unemployed O’ahu residents filling fast

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawai’i’s Community Colleges teamed up with the City and County of Honolulu, creating a program called “O’ahu Back to Work,” to help O’ahu’s unemployed residents learn new skills and get training for jobs that are available in the workforce today.

About 400 O’ahu residents have registered for the program, while 400 class openings are still available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“O’ahu Back to Work provides hope,” said Brandon Askew, a former O’ahu Back to Work student. “Knowing that there are people, organizations, the government that are really out there doing what they can do to help (me) get through these tough times.”

The program started on Aug. 16 and will end on Dec. 17. There are currently over 50 different college classes to choose from.

Classes offered while available includes online in business and technology, healthcare, human services, trades, Honolulu police exam prep, certified bookkeeping and more.

“I believe it was a difference maker in getting the job at HMSA because in the job description they specifically called out Python programming language skills,” Askew said. “And so I felt that I had grabbed the bull by the horns at the right time to start taking a class for Python and then later finding this opportunity, that it would help me get that job.”

For more info go to, oahubacktowork.com/.