HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’d like to learn some skills that could land you a job, there are free classes at the University of Hawaii Community Colleges.

Some of the free classes include pharmacy technician, carpentry, nurses aid and commercial driver’s license prep.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Classes start in the summer.

To see what classes are available and to sign up visit the Hana Career Pathways website.

Carpenter pre-apprenticeship students who took free job training courses at UH Community Colleges (Courtesy: University of Hawaii)

Pharmacy technicians at Molokai Drugs who took free job training available classes at UH Community Colleges (Courtesy: University of Hawaii)

Mei Lin Kahihikolo-Purdy, former pharmacy technician student took free job training available classes at UH Community Colleges (Courtesy: University of Hawaii)

“While our state continues to revitalize its economy, we must focus on educating our own residents to fill the high-demand jobs in our communities,” said UH President David Lassner. “These fast-track trainings being offered by our UH Community Colleges are an opportunity to build a quality workforce pipeline for our local employers and to help our communities return back to work.”

Check out more news from around Hawaii

A UH spokesperson said taking these classes can lead to internships and job interviews.