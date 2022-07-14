Performance at the 2019 Na Hula Festival at Kapiolani Park. (Courtesy: Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is invited to enjoy a relaxing day of hula at the Kapiolani Park Bandstand.

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation said the 81st Annual Na Hula Festival will be at the park to celebrate the artistry and grace of Hawaii’s premier dance form.

The Na Hula Festival is said to be the longest-running, annual, non-competitive hula event in Hawaii and the event is free to the public.

Because of gathering restrictions during the pandemic, the festival was canceled in 2020 and held virtually in 2021. But this year, you can bring your mats and food to see the festival in-person.

The schedule of performances is as follows on Sunday, Aug. 7 (times and performers subject to change):

Royal Hawaiian Band — 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.

Na Wahine o ka Hula — 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.

Puanani Alama Hula Studio — 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

2022 Lei Queen and Court — 12 p.m. to 12:10 p.m.

Halau Hula o Pua ‘A’ala Hone — 12:10 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Halau Hula o Hokulani — 1:10 p.m. to 2 p.m.

If you need accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for a language other than English contact DPR at (808) 768-3003 on weekdays from 7:45 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or email parks@honolulu.gov.