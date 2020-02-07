Free heart screenings for American Heart Month

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Every 37 seconds, one person dies from heart disease in he US.

This staggering statistic means that heart disease is the number one cause of death in both men and women in the US.

The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign will once again be bringing awareness that heart disease can affect anyone.

MinuteClinic is partnering with AHA to offer no-cost heart health screenings, including cholesterol, blood sugar, blood pressure, and body mass index, for the first three Thursdays in February (February 6, 13, 20) at all clinic nationwide inside of select CVS Pharmacy locations, including Target.

Whether over the phone, in studio, or in person at a clinic, MinuteClinic can offer practitioners to discuss the importance of knowing your numbers during American Hearth Month, and all year long.