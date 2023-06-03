HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Royal Cosmetics Co., Ltd. is celebrating four days of its 36th Anniversary in Waikiki and they’re going out with a “bang” during its last night of celebration.

Royal Cosmetics Co. said it will be bringing the public one of the largest fireworks displays in Hawaii and you can watch it from the shores of Waikiki.

Mr. Momozono’s Spectacular Fireworks Display will be launched offshore in front of the Royal Hawaiian Hotel and will be synchronized to music.

The event is free and open to the public to watch.

The fireworks display will begin at 8:35 p.m.