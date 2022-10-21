HONOLULU (KHON) The FilCom Center in Waipahu is hosting a series of free events in honor of FIlipino-American History Month.

Celebrated every October, and established by the U.S. Congress in 2009, it commemorates the first recorded presence of Filipinos in the U.S. mainland on October 18, 1587.

PUSONG FILIPINX MARKET | FREE ADMISSION

October 22, 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm

A market highlighting featuring goods from Filipinx millennials, creatives and small businesses, with a hope to start a new movement for the community in Hawai’i and inspire others to take pride in their Filipinx identity.

KABATAAN: FILIPINO FOR KIDS FALL FUN PROGRAM | FREE ADMISSION

October 29, 8:30 am to 11:30 am

Celebrate Filipino American History Month and Halloween with interactive fun activities including: Storytelling, masking making, counting in Filipino languages, and a photo both featuring Filipiniana inspired costumes.

To RSVP for the events, click here.