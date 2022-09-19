HONOLULU (KHON2) — This Saturday, Sept. 24, is observed as National Public Lands Day. To celebrate, you can go to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park for free.

The Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is also holding a volunteer event for those interested in giving back to their national park.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

According to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, National Public Lands Day is the largest single-day volunteer initiative for public lands.

They are asking those interested to help them maintain and protect the future of Hawaiian rainforest by taking out invasive plants which prevent native Hawaii plants from growing in the park.

There are limited spots available for the volunteer event, and those interested are instructed to email Paul Field at field@hawaii.edu.

Those interested will meet at Kilauea Visitor Center at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. It’s best to wear hiking shoes, long pants, a hat and rain gear.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

Those who choose to volunteer their time will also receive a pass to return and enjoy the park fee-free on another day of their choosing. For more information, click here.