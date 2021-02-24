Free electronic reminders now available for state court hearings

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Judiciary is offering an enhanced service to those with upcoming court hearing dates. The service, called eReminder, provides text and email notifications of upcoming court hearings and event dates.

You do not need to be involved in the case you’re interested in following. State Judiciary officials say the service will be available to the general public regardless of case involvement.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The eReminder aims to offer reminders to people of their court appearances and to make it easier for the public to follow cases of interest to them.

Three reminders are sent per hearing or event. The first is sent seven days prior, the second is sent the day before and the third is sent the day of the event.

Service users will also be notified if a hearing is canceled, says the Hawaii State Judiciary.

“Previously, the eReminder service was for defendants with certain criminal and traffic cases to remind them of their court dates,” said Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald. “Registration was paper-based and while it was beneficial, our goal was to automate the process, expand the types of cases and make it available to the general public. We are happy to announce that registration is now online and there are 25 case types, spanning a wide variety of District, Circuit and Family court civil and criminal cases.”

For more information and to sign up, click here.