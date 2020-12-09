Free drive-through COVID-19 testing to be held in Wailea

WAILEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The County of Maui is offering free COVID-19 testing at its Drive-through event in Wailea.

Testing will be held at “The Shops at Wailea” on Friday, Dec. 11, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

County officials say the testing will serve as an opportunity for Maui residents and visitors to take a voluntary secondary test after their arrival on Maui to confirm they do not have COVID-19. However, the free testing cannot be used for the State’s Pre-Travel Testing Program.

“This is part of visiting with aloha,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “Travelers arrive healthy, stay healthy and leave healthy. That way, they help keep Maui County healthy.”

All participants must pre-register by clicking here. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicle and come to the test site at their designated time.

Insurance is not required in order to be tested.

Motorists are asked to enter from the south (Makena side) parking lot entrance off of Wailea Alanui Drive and exit at the North gate.

Courtesy: County of Maui / The Shops at Wailea

County officials will also offer testing at the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani. on Wednesday, Dec. 9 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you have any problem pre-registering, please call (808) 667-6161 ext: 7, for help and more information.