Free drive-through COVID-19 testing to be held at Konawaena High School

KEALAKEKUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will be provided at Konawaena High School in Kealakekua on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

The event will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

No insurance is necessary to be tested, but Hawaii Island officials ask those who have an insurance card, to bring it.

COVID-19 symptoms are not required in order to be tested.

For further information, please call Civil Defense at 935-0031.