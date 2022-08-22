WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Ke Ola Mamo health clinic in Waianae is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination and testing event on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at its Waianae location near Farrington Highway.

The event will start at 3 p.m. and end at 6 p.m.

According to Ke Ola Mamo, walk-ins are welcome for the Pfizer vaccines ages five and up; the Moderna vaccine, ages 18 and up; and for booster vaccines, ages 12+ and 18+.

Individuals should bring their photo IDs, and if possible, their insurance cards. For individuals who will miss the event, the health clinic will be providing vaccinations, and testing every Tuesday for the rest of the month.

