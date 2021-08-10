Free COVID-19 vaccines to be offered in Leeward Oahu and Wailuku, Maui

Juan Carlos Guerrero, 62 holds his second shot reminder card as he speaks to a healthcare worker after having received a dose of the Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Miami-Dade County Tropical Park vaccination site in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A series of free COVID-19 vaccination events will be held at various locations in Leeward Oahu and on Maui in efforts to encourage more shots in arms among those who are unvaccinated or not yet fully vaccinated.

The vaccination events for Oahu will take place at HCAP’s Kumuhonua Transitional Living Center (91-1096 Yorktown St., Building 36, Kapolei, HI 96707) on Aug. 11 and Aug. 25 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Another event will be held in September at HCAP’s Leeward District Service Center (85-555 Farrington Hwy., Waianae, HI 96792). Details for this center are not available at this time.

Single dose and two-dose COVID-19 vaccine options will be available to participants free of charge. Walk-ins and individuals without insurance are welcome and encouraged to attend.

According to event organizers, individuals who receive their vaccine at any of these events, including those who were vaccinated at previous events held at HCAP’s Kumuhonua Transitional Living Center in July, will be eligible to enter a drawing for various prizes.

All newly-vaccinated individuals attending the events will receive a free bento and $25 Foodland gift card.

The events are a collaboration between Honolulu Community Action Program Inc., the Native Hawaiian & Pacific Islander Hawaii COVID-19 Response, Recovery, and Resilience Team, the Hawaii State Department of Health and Project Vision Hawaii.

Maui residents will also be able to get vaccinated on Friday, Aug. 13, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at War Memorial Gym in Wailuku.

All three vaccines will be administered by Minit Medical Urgent Care staff.

The link to register for testing can be found here.

For those on Maui looking to get tested for COVID-19 instead, free testing will be available on Wednesday, Aug. 11, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani.

Other testing dates and locations through the end of August include:

Lahaina Civic Center, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., every Monday

1280 S. Kihei Road (behind Ace Hardware), 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., every Thursday

348 Lehuakona Street in Kahului (behind Maui Marketplace), 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., every Tuesday and Saturday

All participants are asked to pre-register by clicking here. Patients do not need insurance or meet any criteria to be tested for free. Participants must wear a face mask.

Results will be reported on the same day as testing. If you have any problem pre-registering for the Maui vaccination sites, please call (808) 667-6161 ext: 7, for help and more information.