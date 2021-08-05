Free COVID-19 testing extended for Oahu residents amid coronavirus surge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu residents looking to get tested for COVID-19 for free will have a chance to do so until Saturday, Aug. 19.

On Thursday, Aug. 5, the State Department of Health reported 428 new cases of coronavirus for the City and County of Honolulu, with a total 655 cases reported for the entire state.

As a result, City officials say they have extended their free testing program by a week to allow more residents opportunity to get tested if they feel they need to.

Those eligible can take advantage of test kits being made available at the City’s Mobile Lab at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, just past baggage claim 31. All test takers must pre-register under the City pre-paid section here. Those who pre-register for a test should receive a QR code upon completion of registration.

The PCR mid-turbinate test will be processed and results provided to participants within six hours. Those who register will be required to bring a valid state ID displaying their Oahu address and zip code.

The closest parking garage to the testing site is the Terminal 2 parking garage. The entrance to this structure can be accessed from the second level of the Airport Access Road directly across from the Administration Tower across Lobby 5.