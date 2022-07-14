HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii will soon have the chance to have direct access to mental health and substance use crisis resources once the state adopts the national 988-dialing code.

According to the Hawaii Department of Health adopting the new three-digit number could increase access to its Hawaii CARES crisis helpline.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

This helpline provides free confidential support 24/7 for mental health or substance use-related distress.



Hawaii CARES is organized by the DOH with support from Aloha United Way and CARE Hawaii.

Anyone with an 808 area code number can be connected with the Hawaii CARES crisis line by dialing 988. However, others who have a different area code will be connected with a crisis center in another state.

The helpline was designated by Congress to improve access to mental health crisis services in a way that meets growing national needs.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

You can also contact Hawaii CARES at 808-832-3100 or 800-753-6879; or use its chat function.